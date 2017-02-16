Read the precepts guiding this project ☞
Every now and then, I assign myself a research project. A previous such project disproved the media myth that “the gay community” is rich.
In 2017, I’m making a bet to myself that I will be able to finish the following project:
Read most or all the literature on right-wing assholes in Canada, and critique and summarize it.
Do what I have repeatedly assailed purple-haired keyboard warriors for being too chickenshit to do: Emulate Stieg Larsson and get to know right-wing assholes personally.
As above: Stieg Larsson, a real journalist who knew neo-Nazis and other right-wing assholes in Sweden personally.
Daryl K. Davis, a black man who has befriended Klansmen for decades.
Documentary about Davis: Accidental Courtesy (sometimes on Netflix)
I read about a research paper purporting to document the current reality of right-wing extremists in Canada. After a bit of a battle, its lead author, Barbara Perry, deigned to give me a copy of it, which I read and critiqued. (2017.02.16)
I wrote a letter to the Toronto Police Public Safety Unit requesting that they require antifa (and anyone else in the following category) who attend protests with their faces covered to remove such coverings – or leave. (The first journalist who reads this paragraph and writes in to request a copy of my letter gets one.) (2017.04.25)
Mike Montague of Soldiers of Odin, in an exchange that I assured him was otherwise not for publication, barred me outright from interviewing or questioning Solders of Odin members. He further explained that members have an ironclad ban against talking to the press.
This will not remotely stop me from chatting up Soldiers of Odin as individuals and under any agreed-upon circumstances. But I note an inconsistency in that the Serbian anti‑SJW/anti‑antifa video blogger in Vancouver who calls himself Squatting Slav was allowed to not just interview and question Soldiers of Odin there but do a walkabout with them.
(Neither Montague nor the Slav answered questions.) (2017.04.27)
2017.04.27