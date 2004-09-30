Joe Clark: Accessibility | Design | Writing

Speaking engagements

This page presents my calendar of upcoming speaking engagements, plus links to notes and support materials from previous engagements. (Read what people are saying about those previous presentations.)

Podcasts and recordings

Available on the Watch & Listen page. Updated August 2015 with local recordings when possible (so they’ll always be available).

2011
February 10
Appearing at Ignite Toronto 5 to answer the typographic question “Why can’t computers read the Goof sign?”
2010
May 15
Appearing at BookCamp 2010 talking about typography and structure of electronic books. Due to personal attacks after the fact, there won’t be any notes
2008
November 8
LabourTech 2008
2007
October 4–5
An Event Apart, San Francisco: “Why I Hate Online Captioning”
Notes available
September 12 & 16
ATypI Brighton
Presentation on caption & subtitle fonts and new research methods for them
Presentation on type in the Toronto subway
June 7–8
@media 2007, London
Speaking notes available
May 24–25
@media 2007, San Francisco
Speaking notes available
April 20, 1500
Giving “evidence” before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, Toronto, concerning CBC accessibility. (I’ve been there already – twice – in the last 15 years)
See blog entry and photos
February 7
Web Directions North, Vancouver
Speaking notes and podcast available
2006
October 25
Speaking on accessibility at Toronto Interacts
Notes; blog; photos
October 17–18
PDF/Universal Access Committee face-to-face, Toronto. Yes, they came here so I could attend. And the host hotel is the Gladstone. Artist-designed rooms, no less
April 27–28
IceWeb 2006, Reykjavík
Speaking notes and usability-test results available
February 25
TorCamp DesignSlam, Toronto (blog coverage)
2005
September
eGovernment UK, London, 2005.09.06
One-day Carson Workshop™, “Sharing the Secrets of Web Accessibility,” London, 2005.09.01
Speaking notes and links available
June
@media 2005, London
Full notes available
See also: Liveblog entries
March
South by Southwest Interactive Festival, Austin
Speaking notes, which I did not actually deliver because we went off on extended Q&A discursions, are online. See also: Liveblog entries
2004
September
2004.09.30–10.01
Web Essentials ’04, Sydney, Australia
Full notes available.
2004.09.18
TOEvolt 2004: WCAG 2.0: All the Sugar & Twice the Caffeine
Full notes available.
April 2004
National Association of Broadcasters convention
April 2004
Flash in the Can festival, Toronto, on Flash accessibility. Still a wee bit up in the air.
2003.12.06
Low Vision and Accessibility of the World Wide Web,” American Academy of Optometry convention, Dallas.
Full notes available.
2003.10.07–08
Speaking at the National Forum on Web Accessibility (GTEC), organized by Industry Canada.
Full notes available.
2003.09.27
Speaking at ATypI conference in Vancouver on typography of online captioning. Yes, again.
Full notes available.
2003.05.23
Speaking at Toronto Usability Summit on Accessibility and usability of onscreen menu systems for home video.
Full notes available.
2003.04.25
Speaking at New York Public Library Web Conference. Not, unfortunately, open to the public.
Notes are now up.
2003.03.08 (Saturday, 17:00)
Speaking at SXSW Interactive on the topic “High Design, High Accessibility.”
Notes and reminiscences are now up!
2003.02.11 (Tuesday, 18:30)

Speaking at Toronto Usability Professionals Association on the topic “Usable, Accessible, Beautiful.” You didn’t think you could have all three? Have I got news for you.

Notes from the session now finally done.
2003.02.12 (Wednesday, 17:00–18:00 and 23:30–00:30)
Appearing on CablePulse 24 program Homepage (an Internet-related TV show hosted by an actual person with a disability, David Onley) to push the book. It’s also Webcast – check the Pulse24 homepage for hard-to-bookmark links.
2003.02.18 (Tuesday, 15:00)
Appearing at Canadian Satellite Users Association conference to talk about captioning and description.

