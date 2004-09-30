This page presents my calendar of upcoming speaking engagements, plus links to notes and support materials from previous engagements. (Read what people are saying about those previous presentations.)
Podcasts and recordings
Available on the Watch & Listen page. Updated August 2015 with local recordings when possible (so they’ll always be available).
- 2011
- February 10
- Appearing at Ignite Toronto 5 to answer the typographic question “Why can’t computers read the Goof sign?”
- 2010
- May 15
- Appearing at BookCamp 2010 talking about typography and structure of electronic books. Due to personal attacks after the fact, there won’t be any notes
- 2008
- November 8
-
LabourTech 2008
- 2007
- October 4–5
-
An Event Apart, San Francisco: “Why I Hate Online Captioning”
-
Notes available
- September 12 & 16
- ATypI Brighton
-
Presentation on caption & subtitle fonts and new research methods for them
-
Presentation on type in the Toronto subway
- June 7–8
-
@media 2007, London
-
Speaking notes available
- May 24–25
-
@media 2007, San Francisco
-
Speaking notes available
- April 20, 1500
-
Giving “evidence” before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, Toronto, concerning CBC accessibility. (I’ve been there already – twice – in the last 15 years)
-
See blog entry and photos
- February 7
-
Web Directions North, Vancouver
-
Speaking notes and podcast available
- 2006
- October 25
-
Speaking on accessibility at Toronto Interacts
-
Notes; blog; photos
- October 17–18
-
PDF/Universal Access Committee face-to-face, Toronto. Yes, they came here so I could attend. And the host hotel is the Gladstone. Artist-designed rooms, no less
- April 27–28
- IceWeb 2006, Reykjavík
- Speaking notes and usability-test results available
- February 25
-
TorCamp DesignSlam, Toronto (blog coverage)
- 2005
- September
- eGovernment UK, London, 2005.09.06
- One-day Carson Workshop™, “Sharing the Secrets of Web Accessibility,” London, 2005.09.01
- Speaking notes and links available
- June
-
@media 2005, London
- Full notes available
- See also: Liveblog entries
- March
-
South by Southwest Interactive Festival, Austin
- Speaking notes, which I did not actually deliver because we went off on extended Q&A discursions, are online. See also: Liveblog entries
- 2004
- September
- 2004.09.30–10.01
-
Web Essentials ’04, Sydney, Australia
- Full notes available.
- 2004.09.18
-
TOEvolt 2004: WCAG 2.0: All the Sugar & Twice the Caffeine
- Full notes available.
-
April 2004
-
National Association of Broadcasters convention
-
April 2004
-
Flash in the Can festival, Toronto, on Flash accessibility. Still a wee bit up in the air.
-
2003.12.06
-
“Low Vision and Accessibility of the World Wide Web,” American Academy of Optometry convention, Dallas.
- Full notes available.
-
2003.10.07–08
-
Speaking at the National Forum on Web Accessibility (GTEC), organized by Industry Canada.
- Full notes available.
-
2003.09.27
-
Speaking at ATypI conference in Vancouver on typography of online captioning. Yes, again.
- Full notes available.
-
2003.05.23
-
Speaking at Toronto Usability Summit on Accessibility and usability of onscreen menu systems for home video.
- Full notes available.
-
2003.04.25
-
Speaking at New York Public Library Web Conference. Not, unfortunately, open to the public.
- Notes are now up.
-
2003.03.08 (Saturday, 17:00)
-
Speaking at SXSW Interactive on the topic “High Design, High Accessibility.”
- Notes and reminiscences are now up!
-
2003.02.11 (Tuesday, 18:30)
-
Speaking at Toronto Usability Professionals Association on the topic “Usable, Accessible, Beautiful.” You didn’t think you could have all three? Have I got news for you.
-
Notes from the session now finally done.
-
2003.02.12 (Wednesday, 17:00–18:00 and 23:30–00:30)
-
Appearing on CablePulse 24 program Homepage (an Internet-related TV show hosted by an actual person with a disability, David Onley) to push the book. It’s also Webcast – check the Pulse24 homepage for hard-to-bookmark links.
-
2003.02.18 (Tuesday, 15:00)
-
Appearing at Canadian Satellite Users Association conference to talk about captioning and description.
