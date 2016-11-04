Speaking notes were at one point available but are not in good enough condition for publication. If you really want to see those, ask

Final article published in the TUG journal TUGBoat :

Both PDFs have much better pictures and properly edited copy. There is no native HTML version of the final article because, even though I started out with a manuscript in valid HTML, I ended up editing native LaTeX files – a first. So start here with these PDFs, no matter how inconvenient that may seem at first blush