On 2016.07.27, I gave a presentation to the TeX Users Group (TUG) conference, Toronto, on the subject of TTC typography.
Speaking notes were at one point available but are not in good enough condition for publication. If you really want to see those, ask
Final article published in the TUG journal TUGBoat:
Local copy (also PDF): has tags (not very useful) and full-text index
Both PDFs have much better pictures and properly edited copy. There is no native HTML version of the final article because, even though I started out with a manuscript in valid HTML, I ended up editing native LaTeX files – a first. So start here with these PDFs, no matter how inconvenient that may seem at first blush
Eventually there will be audio and/or video published somewhere
Updated: 2016.11.04 ¶ 2016.12.14