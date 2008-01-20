What I’m doing in 2008. I don’t keep my projects secret.
Accessibility
- Trying something other than fundraising for the Open & Closed Project, including the launch of a new satellite site that you’ll find hilarious.
- WCAG Samurai comes out no later than the date WCAG 2.0 is released.
Typography
- Three pitches in to TypeCon 2008.
- New community-based font-development event.
Writing
- Working on books. It’s going badly.
What I did, and did not do, in 2007
Typography
- Presentation to TTC on 2007.01.30 on what's wrong with their signage: I actually did much more than that, to little avail with the TTC but to great acclaim among transit fans.
- Pressing the city to actually test their candidate streetsigns: They won’t.
- Likely public presentation on the above two topics: Nope.
- One-year project to develop, and rally support for, the Toronto Typographic Charter: Abandoned. But there is a tiny glimmer of hope for ’08.
Writing
- Working on books, at different stages: Terrible.
- One article to propose: Didn’t.
Community development
- I expect to do even less with Webstandards.TO this year than in either of the previous two, in part because nobody else there is doing anything, either: Closed down.
- New DemoCampesque event: Forgotten, actually.
