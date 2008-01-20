Ongoing and upcoming projects

What I’m doing in 2008. I don’t keep my projects secret.

Accessibility

Trying something other than fundraising for the Open & Closed Project, including the launch of a new satellite site that you’ll find hilarious.

WCAG Samurai comes out no later than the date WCAG 2.0 is released.

Typography

Three pitches in to TypeCon 2008.

New community-based font-development event.

Writing

Working on books. It’s going badly.

What I did, and did not do, in 2007

Fundraising for the Open & Closed Project (for which I am being supported by micropatronage): Second round of micropatronage netted 20% of the first, proving that, yes, twice is once too often.

Speaking at two conferences: Quite badly received.

Finishing WCAG Samurai: Coming out this year.

Typography

Presentation to TTC on 2007.01.30 on what's wrong with their signage: I actually did much more than that, to little avail with the TTC but to great acclaim among transit fans.

Pressing the city to actually test their candidate streetsigns: They won’t.

Likely public presentation on the above two topics: Nope.

One-year project to develop, and rally support for, the Toronto Typographic Charter: Abandoned. But there is a tiny glimmer of hope for ’08.

Writing

Working on books, at different stages: Terrible.

One article to propose: Didn’t.

Community development

I expect to do even less with Webstandards.TO this year than in either of the previous two, in part because nobody else there is doing anything, either: Closed down.

New DemoCampesque event: Forgotten, actually.

