Gay money The truth about lesbian & gay economics

If you believe what you read, “gays” (really just gay males) are a lucrative group, a “dream market” made up of high-income earners who demand nothing but the best. That’s a great image for a minority group to have, isn’t it?

Gay marketers, using unreliable data, relentlessly promoted the image of well-off, desirable gays (usually gay-male couples) all through the ’90s. It’s become a stereotype.

But it isn’t true. The overwhelming consensus of over 60 research papers on lesbian and gay incomes holds that gay men earn less than straight men, while lesbians earn more.

This site summarizes all the research on lesbian & gay economics in one convenient place. This site explodes the myth of gay money.

Learn more ☞