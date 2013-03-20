A new book by Joe Clark about Canadian spelling

Organizing Our Marvellous Neighbours (ePub version, 2010) used to cost $17.83 via PayPal. But its time in the sun has long passed (is long past), and now (2013.03.20) I’m perfectly happy to give it away for free.

But! Even items that don’t come with a cost shouldn’t be bootlegged hither and yon. So if you’d like a copy of the book, you just need to E-mail me ( joeclark at this domain) and ask. You can get ePub or PDF or both.

(There’s a chance your request might get eaten by my 21 years’ worth of spam filters.)

Details

Organizing Our Marvellous Neighbours is a short E-book – an electronic book.

Remember: This thing is short. I went out of my way to encapsulate and condense in the electronic book. If you need even greater detail, you can download my original data.

What you get

A single ePub file that includes all chapters. You can read this electronic book on a computer, an E-book reader, an iPhone, an iTouch, an iPad, or some other handheld device that can read ePub files. It won’t work on a Kindle, so don’t buy it if that’s all you’ve got. A quick cheatsheet of Canadian spelling rules within the ePub file, in PDF for printing and as a regular chapter.

I’m using ePub because it’s the international published standard for electronic books.

What you don’t get

A printed book. It’s an electronic book. You can print it out, though.

Cover art.

HTML and PDF versions of the book text, save for the cheatsheet.

An E-book that works on a Kindle. It will not work on a Kindle. Do not buy this book if all you have is a Kindle.

Copyright

The entire book (and this site) are copyright © Joe Clark 2010. All rights reserved. This is not a public-domain or Creative Commons–licensed book. Nor does copyright fail to apply because it’s electronic.

Reading at home?

You have a generous use licence:

You the purchaser can buy one copy and everyone in your residential household can read it. Don’t try to buy one copy for your entire 100-unit apartment building, please; I mean one single domicile. Do you (and your roommates or family) have to pass through a locked door to get to your own respective bedroom or to the bathroom? Then that’s your domicile and everyone who lives there can read the same copy of the book. You can duplicate the files for those people (one copy each).

You the purchaser can put the files on one mobile device so you can read the book when you’re out of the house. (No sharing, please; only the purchaser gets mobile-use rights.) Your laptop computer isn’t a mobile device; something like a BlackBerry, an iPad, or a Nintendo DS is a mobile device.

You the purchaser can make a backup copy of the files, and you are encouraged to do so, as long as you don’t make them available to anyone who isn’t covered by the licence.

Reading at the office?

If you’re buying the book for business use, every reader has to have a separate copy (yes, even though they’re free). Each of those readers can back up the files and install them on one mobile device each. I can easily work out a site licence.

Reading at the library?

If you work at a library system and would like to license the book for your customers, contact me and let’s work out a deal. Be advised that you won’t be allowed to convert the files to other formats or use digital rights management.

You have to make one yourself. Anyone authorized to read the book can print out the files – once each. (There’s a print stylesheet inside the E-book. If your device can print, it should work fine.)

You can print out copies of the Canadian Spelling Cheatsheet and hand them out to up to four people. Don’t give them the electronic file, please. It’s a word-of-mouth thing.

Want to do a translation?

Ask first. I retain those rights. (A sign-language translation may not need preauthorization in Canada.)

Translating the book into another dialect of English is still a translation and you have to ask first.

Need large print?

Fiddle with the font settings on your device. If that doesn’t work, contact me.

Want to produce an alternate format?

In Canada and in many other countries, if you are a person who cannot read or handle a (printed) book, you may produce an alternate format you can use, or have one produced for you. Braille and talking books are two common alternate formats. Usually you don’t need the copyright holder’s permission to make that alternate format. If that is the case where you live, it is still the case for Organizing Our Marvellous Neighbours .

However, if you are creating an alternate format in Canada, you have to show me the finished alternate format before you distribute it. The Copyright Act does not prohibit the copyright holder from insisting on approval of the finished product. Remember, when producing an alternate format, you cannot materially change the original, because then you’re making a derivative work, and that’s permissible only with the consent of the copyright owner. I want to check your alternate format to ensure it is true to the original.