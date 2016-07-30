Pride Toronto Dispute Resolution Process

A set of documents are available here concerning Pride Toronto’s Dispute(‑)Resolution Process, set up in 2011 as a claimed arm’s-length panel charged with investigating complaints about violation of Pride Toronto rules. In reality, though, the DRP was set up to enable Pride Toronto to avoid showing the courage to ban the group Queers Against Israeli Apartheid ( QuAIA ) from Pride parades and marches when it had the chance.

Complaint against Black Lives Matter Toronto, 2016

On 2016.07.30, I filed a complaint under the DRP against Black Lives Matter Toronto, accusing this activist group of violence, discrimination, hate speech, and violation of the contract it signed with Pride Toronto.

Separately, I am the maintainer of the archive of documents concerning Black Lives Matter Toronto vs. Pride Toronto.

Older complaints

Complaint against QuAIA , 2012

On 2012.06.27, I filed a complaint against QuAIA under the Dispute Resolution Process. Now withdrawn and superseded by the revised complaint, May 2013.

Procedural application, 2013

On 2013.04.04, I filed a procedural application on various matters.

Revised complaint, 2013

On 2013.05.10, I filed a revised complaint against QuAIA .

Complaint against TD, 2015

A complaint I filed in 2015 (PDF) against Pride’s chief sponsor, TD, was simply ignored.

Need a short URL?