A set of documents are available here concerning Pride Toronto’s Dispute(‑)Resolution Process, set up in 2011 as a claimed arm’s-length panel charged with investigating complaints about violation of Pride Toronto rules. In reality, though, the DRP was set up to enable Pride Toronto to avoid showing the courage to ban the group Queers Against Israeli Apartheid (QuAIA) from Pride parades and marches when it had the chance.
On 2016.07.30, I filed a complaint under the DRP against Black Lives Matter Toronto, accusing this activist group of violence, discrimination, hate speech, and violation of the contract it signed with Pride Toronto.
Separately, I am the maintainer of the archive of documents concerning Black Lives Matter Toronto vs. Pride Toronto.
On 2012.06.27, I filed a complaint against QuAIA under the Dispute Resolution Process. Now superseded by the revised complaint, May 2013.
On 2013.04.04, I filed a procedural application on various matters.
On 2013.05.10, I filed a revised complaint against QuAIA.
A complaint I filed in 2015 (PDF) against Pride’s chief sponsor, TD, was simply ignored.
The address
joeclark.org/dispute will lead you to this page.
Posted: 2012.06.27 ¶ Updated: 2013.04.04, 2013.05.10, 2013.05.13, 2016.07.12, 2016.08.04