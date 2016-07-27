NEW! Updated seven years later – after doing some paid work for the TTC
I know I closed up shop seven years ago after endlessly slogging against the bureaucracy of the TTC.
But I kept slogging. And the TTC hired new blood, chief among that number Chris Upfold, who actually understands what design is. We met several times, which I could tell you all about. On certain lucky days and weeks, he and I are friends.
In any event, in 2015 my business partner and I scored the impossible: A paid consulting assignment on the topic of TTC signage. The task was to locate deficiencies in the current signage system. My methods were as simple as could be: I set myself common, uncommon, and rare tasks and tried to carry them out purely by using TTC signage. Those tasks were:
This is the only signage evaluation in the history of the human race with a footnoted reference to J.G. Ballard. (The topic there is the environs of Yorkdale station. I actually wanted to call Yorkdale an exurban Ballardian hellscape but held back.)
On 2016.07.27, I gave a presentation to the TeX Users Group (TUG) conference, Toronto, on the subject of TTC typography. Full notes and resulting journal article ☛
Yes, the TTC signage manual from September 2014. (Tags added, minor metadata redactions)