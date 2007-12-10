Book chapters’ HTML has now been improved so spectacularly that it is unique on the Web: Every element in the book chapters has an id attribute, meaning you can link directly to individual paragraphs or anything else you want. Read “ Plumbing the id .”

One half of the Building Accessible Websites team has managed to reproduce. For the fourth time, admittedly, but at least the broader family line will perpetuate.

Introducing another child with a heavily typographic name: TADGH (“Everyone knows that gagh is best eaten live”):

Lorenz Marc, Suzan, Amalia, Beckett and Maghnus are elated to introduce TADGH ATTICUS LORCAN [Sullivan-Lorenz], 8 pounds. Born at home June 2, 2003. Much love to Elizabeth Allemang, Katrina Kilroy, Wendy Katherine. Fourth grandchild for Georg and Liz Lorenz, Toronto, Anthea and Martin Sullivan, U.K. Servus bursch 3! Gaudeamus!

Mazel tov!

Interestingly, Amalia, the eldest, played a small part in production of the book, not at all giving a shit when the finished volumes arrived – why should she be impressed? daddy-o makes books all the time – and telling us in no uncertain terms that the hot-pink CD-ROM should actually have been orange.

And if we print a second edition, it will be.