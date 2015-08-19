Joe Clark: Accessibility ¶ Design ¶ Writing

Antedating gay words

Some of my best friends are lexicographers. The other month I took it upon myself to define and antedate the word caron in the specific sense of “haček.” I found the first reference, in a WordPerfect user manual I still have. I submitted that to the OED.

Then I wondered why the hell I was wasting my time on a weird typography/Unicode sense of a synonym for an existing word. Shouldn’t I be antedating gay speech before queers and LGBTs and trannies get all of it banned, as they are trying to do with tranny? They are literally defining us out of existence and literally rewriting and denying our history. Over my dead body.

Using only the OED as a definition source, and with frequent reference to the online archive of OutWeek (which I downloaded and OCRed), here is what I have so far. (Permanent updated location.)

Not defined at all

  1. ACT UP
  2. baby dyke
  3. bareback (not in that sense); also need bug chaser, gift giver, creampie, cum bucket, and similar
  4. basket
  5. baths
  6. BB
  7. beard
  8. bent
  9. BJ
  10. butt plug
  11. chicken
  12. circuit party
  13. cocktail
  14. confirmed bachelor
  15. cut, uncut
  16. diesel dyke
  17. dinge queen; rice queen; X queen
  18. fag hag
  19. French active, passive; Greek active, passive
  20. friend of Dorothy
  21. Gaysian
  22. GWM and all variants; must avoid the tendency to lie, as in the title of the film Single White Female
  23. HAART
  24. hanky code
  25. helium-heels
  26. husbear
  28. invert
  29. labyris (ambiguous in OutWeek)
  30. light in the loafers
  31. load
  32. marriage equality
  33. meat rack
  34. Miss Thing
  35. molly house
  36. MSM
  37. nancy
  38. PNP
  39. poppers
  40. positoid
  41. read, v.
  42. same-sex marriage 
  43. seropositive, seronegative, serocloseted
  44. shemale
  45. sister
  46. spousal benefits
  47. switch
  48. tearoom
  49. Tina
  50. top, bottom, versatile (the last ambiguous in OutWeek)
  51. trade
  52. tranny
  53. treasure trail
  54. trick
  55. tubs
  56. undetectable
  57. Uranian
  58. VGL
  59. viatica*

Fully or somewhat defined

  1. bi-curious
  2. antiretroviral
  3. bear (1989–2004)
  4. combination therapy
  5. fisting (including cite by Andrew Nikiforuk)
  6. fuck buddy
  7. gay marriage (huge number of gay * phrasal entries)
  8. gaydar
  9. leatherman, leather bar
  10. load
  11. lover [weakly defined, but with gay reference: “Chiefly with possessive adjective: either member of a loving couple; a person in an (exclusive) sexual and romantic relationship with another”]
  12. PCP, KS (but they do have K/S), OI
  13. positive (weak indirect definiton), negative
  14. poz (inadequate definition)
  15. PWA, PLWA, PWARC
  16. rainbow flag
  17. safe(r) sex
  18. spit roast
  19. stone butch (citation 18: “Intensively with adjs. in non-similative use... completely, utterly, ‘plumb,’ as stone crazy, stone drunk, stone mad, etc. [...] complete, utter, ‘dead’ ”)
  20. viral load
  21. well-hung

Updated: 2015.08.19

