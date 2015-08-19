Antedating gay words

Some of my best friends are lexicographers. The other month I took it upon myself to define and antedate the word caron in the specific sense of “haček.” I found the first reference, in a WordPerfect user manual I still have. I submitted that to the OED.

Then I wondered why the hell I was wasting my time on a weird typography/Unicode sense of a synonym for an existing word. Shouldn’t I be antedating gay speech before queers and LGBTs and trannies get all of it banned, as they are trying to do with tranny ? They are literally defining us out of existence and literally rewriting and denying our history. Over my dead body.

Using only the OED as a definition source, and with frequent reference to the online archive of OutWeek (which I downloaded and OCR ed), here is what I have so far. (Permanent updated location.)

ACT UP baby dyke bareback (not in that sense); also need bug chaser , gift giver , creampie , cum bucket , and similar basket baths BB beard bent BJ butt plug chicken circuit party cocktail confirmed bachelor cut , uncut diesel dyke dinge queen ; rice queen ; X queen fag hag French active , ～ passive ; Greek active , ～ passive friend of Dorothy Gaysian GWM and all variants; must avoid the tendency to lie, as in the title of the film Single White Female HAART hanky code helium-heels husbear husbear invert labyris (ambiguous in OutWeek ) light in the loafers load marriage equality meat rack Miss Thing molly house MSM nancy PNP poppers positoid read , v. same-sex marriage seropositive , seronegative , serocloseted shemale sister spousal benefits switch tearoom Tina top , bottom , versatile (the last ambiguous in OutWeek ) trade tranny treasure trail trick tubs undetectable Uranian VGL viatica *