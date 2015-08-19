Some of my best friends are lexicographers. The other month I took it upon myself to define and antedate the word caron in the specific sense of “haček.” I found the first reference, in a WordPerfect user manual I still have. I submitted that to the OED.
Then I wondered why the hell I was wasting my time on a weird typography/Unicode sense of a synonym for an existing word. Shouldn’t I be antedating gay speech before queers and LGBTs and trannies get all of it banned, as they are trying to do with tranny? They are literally defining us out of existence and literally rewriting and denying our history. Over my dead body.
Using only the OED as a definition source, and with frequent reference to the online archive of OutWeek (which I downloaded and OCRed), here is what I have so far. (Permanent updated location.)
Not defined at all
- ACT UP
- baby dyke
- bareback (not in that sense); also need bug chaser, gift giver, creampie, cum bucket, and similar
- basket
- baths
- BB
- beard
- bent
- BJ
- butt plug
- chicken
- circuit party
- cocktail
- confirmed bachelor
- cut, uncut
- diesel dyke
- dinge queen; rice queen; X queen
- fag hag
- French active, ～ passive; Greek active, ～ passive
- friend of Dorothy
- Gaysian
- GWM and all variants; must avoid the tendency to lie, as in the title of the film Single White Female
- HAART
- hanky code
- helium-heels
- husbear
- husbear
- invert
- labyris (ambiguous in OutWeek)
- light in the loafers
- load
- marriage equality
- meat rack
- Miss Thing
- molly house
- MSM
- nancy
- PNP
- poppers
- positoid
- read, v.
- same-sex marriage
- seropositive, seronegative, serocloseted
- shemale
- sister
- spousal benefits
- switch
- tearoom
- Tina
- top, bottom, versatile (the last ambiguous in OutWeek)
- trade
- tranny
- treasure trail
- trick
- tubs
- undetectable
- Uranian
- VGL
- viatica*
Fully or somewhat defined
- bi-curious
- antiretroviral
- bear (1989–2004)
- combination therapy
- fisting (including cite by Andrew Nikiforuk)
- fuck buddy
- gay marriage (huge number of gay * phrasal entries)
- gaydar
- leatherman, leather bar
- load
- lover [weakly defined, but with gay reference: “Chiefly with possessive adjective: either member of a loving couple; a person in an (exclusive) sexual and romantic relationship with another”]
- PCP, KS (but they do have K/S), OI
- positive (weak indirect definiton), negative
- poz (inadequate definition)
- PWA, PLWA, PWARC
- rainbow flag
- safe(r) sex
- spit roast
- stone butch (citation 18: “Intensively with adjs. in non-similative use... completely, utterly, ‘plumb,’ as stone crazy, stone drunk, stone mad, etc. [...] complete, utter, ‘dead’ ”)
- viral load
- well-hung
Updated: 2015.08.19