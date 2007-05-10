Looking for an agent

I’m looking for an agent for upcoming books, which I will describe solely as “not computer books.”

I have certain requirements.

General

The agent:

Can be anywhere

Has to be OK with an out gay writer and/or out gay subject matter and/or anything else “out gay” (though that shouldn’t be taken as an indication of the topic of forthcoming book[s])

Can’t charge more than 15%

Has to pay within 30 days of receiving funds from publishers, with no monkeying around

Specific

These requirements relate to my style of working and the kinds of books I am trying to write. The agent:

Cannot have any degree of distaste for the use of E-mail as the prime means of communication and cannot insist on using the phone in first instance

Must answer their own E-mail and not funnel communication through assistants

Should be on instant messenging

Should not be using the combination of Windows and IE6

Cannot hold the belief, even secretly in the back of one’s mind, that the Internet and the Web are: less important than or inimical to book publishing useful only as a sales tool, and even then only through Amazon not interesting to, or foreign or unfamiliar to, “average readers” “for amateurs” vehicles for piracy (corollary: one cannot believe that what happened to the music industry is likely to happen to the publishing industry)

Cannot disdain electronic books in any manner or inhibit the distribution of E-books that do not use DRM (corollary: one must know what DRM is without having to look it up)

Credentials

I have additional specific requirements concerning credentials. Given my journalistic experience, existing published book, and near-decade of online publishing, the agent cannot:

Assume I am a novice or greenhorn in any respect, including pretending I am a beginning writer or author (corollary: cannot settle for first-book advances and royalties)

Assume that the fact my first book was a computer book is evidence I cannot write any other kind of book

Assume my knowledge of typography and graphic design is not relevant

Allow publishers to get away with any of the foregoing beliefs or assumptions

Attitude

The agent must have enough confidence to properly represent an author with a great deal of confidence.

Don’t bother with the obvious choice

If you’re tempted to suggest I sign on with the agent most classically associated with “online writers,” Kate Lee of ICM, be advised that I’ve tried that already and was dismissed out of hand.