Joe Clark: Accessibility | Design | Writing

Looking for an agent

I’m looking for an agent for upcoming books, which I will describe solely as “not computer books.”

I have certain requirements.

General

The agent:

Specific

These requirements relate to my style of working and the kinds of books I am trying to write. The agent:

Credentials

I have additional specific requirements concerning credentials. Given my journalistic experience, existing published book, and near-decade of online publishing, the agent cannot:

Attitude

The agent must have enough confidence to properly represent an author with a great deal of confidence.

Don’t bother with the obvious choice

If you’re tempted to suggest I sign on with the agent most classically associated with “online writers,” Kate Lee of ICM, be advised that I’ve tried that already and was dismissed out of hand.

Posted: 2007.05.10

Homepage: Joe Clark Homepage: Joe Clark Media access (captioning, Web accessibility, etc.) Graphic and industrial design Journalism, articles, book