Joe Clark: Accessibility | Design | Writing

Letter to Tim Berners-Lee:
Time to cancel WCAG 2

The W3C is not in the habit of admitting its mistakes. It will be a huge bruise to the Consortium’s corporate psyche to acknowledge that it no longer runs the Web and that its subjects no longer hold it in the royal esteem it feels it deserves.

But preserving corporate ego does not translate into understandable guidelines, created in an irreproachable process, that developers will actually use – and that actually improve the Web for people with disabilities. Almost unbeknownst to the Working Group, that was the goal all along, one that stands no chance of being met. It is time for the W3C to accept reality and cancel the entire project.

You are here: joeclark.orgCaptioning and media access
Web accessibilityWCAG → Time to cancel WCAG 2

Updated 2007.02.07

Homepage: Joe Clark Homepage: Joe Clark Media access (captioning, Web accessibility, etc.) Graphic and industrial design Journalism, articles, book