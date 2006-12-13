Joe Clark: Accessibility | Design | Writing

Accessibility of
visual menu systems and interfaces
and video on demand (VOD)

Four items from recent years about making visual menu systems and interfaces (like on digital TV) and video on demand accessible to people with disabilities. All were edited for publication on the Web, with some minor details removed; there will be a few mistakes here and there due to conversion. PDFs, where given, are supplementary, are tagged (of course), and have also been edited.

Backgrounder (or PDF)
Small piece from 2002
Accessibility options for blind and visually-impaired subscribers (or PDF)
Report from 2002 for Bell ExpressVu, the Canadian satellite-TV service
Accessibility of video-on-demand (VOD) services
Report from 2003 for CBC, which provided VOD “content,” and Rogers Cable, which distributed it
Captioning and iTV
How to handle captioning in interactive-TV (iTV) applications where the screen shrinks or is covered up (2005)

None of these reports was ever implemented, naturally.

See also

My old Weblog postings reviewing a personal video recorder (PVR or DVR) for accessibility.

You were here: joeclark.orgCaptioning and media access
Resources → Accessibility of visual menu systems and interfaces and video on demand (VOD)

Updated 2006.12.13

Homepage: Joe Clark Homepage: Joe Clark Media access (captioning, Web accessibility, etc.) Graphic and industrial design Journalism, articles, book