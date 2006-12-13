Accessibility of

visual menu systems and interfaces

and video on demand ( VOD )

Four items from recent years about making visual menu systems and interfaces (like on digital TV) and video on demand accessible to people with disabilities. All were edited for publication on the Web, with some minor details removed; there will be a few mistakes here and there due to conversion. PDFs, where given, are supplementary, are tagged (of course), and have also been edited.

None of these reports was ever implemented, naturally.

See also

My old Weblog postings reviewing a personal video recorder ( PVR or DVR ) for accessibility.