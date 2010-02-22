- 2010
Vancouver Olympics Web sites are inaccessible to disabled people. (2010.02.22)
- 2009
- CAPTIONING SUCKS! launches its “Real Science” Campaign, with the primary goal of submitting a counterproposal to industry. We want to carry out legitimate scientific research into captioning. (2009.10.06)
- Comments on FCC technical working group
on digital captioning and description (2009.05.15)
Comments on a Library of Congress notice on alternate-format books (2009.04.21)
Did you know the Ontario government is writing a standard for accessibility of information and communications? They are, and I’m one of the few sources of information about it
- 2008
What do the CBC captioning manuals say? I have them and now I can tell you
Largely retired from Web accessibility (something I’ve been trying to retire from for a year and a half)
Intervention in TFO licence renewal: No, you don’t get to caption less than 100% of your programming because you’re French.
- 2007
- November 26
Comments on AODA accessibility “standard” available
- 21
CBC captioning atrocity update
- October 8
- Notes from presentation entitled “Why I Hate Online Captioning”
- September 9
- Appeal of licence issued to the Accessible Channel
- July 17
-
SwiftWatch™: Keeping tabs on the most expensive captioning software in the world (and the bugs its makers refuse to correct)
- March 13
Refusal to support the Caption Movies Now Coalition: We may have similar goals, but I do not support the organization
- 7
Intervention against the National Broadcast Reading Service’s claimed Accessible Channel
- January 15
The WCAG Working Group has been going out of its way not to document the conference calls it held in late 2006 on accommodation of cognitive and learning disabilities in WCAG 2. Nonetheless, one participant wrote a recollection (lightly copy-edited).
- 2006
- December 20
-
Reply comments in the CRTC’s somewhat farcical hearings on over-the-air television (and captioning)
Another research paper on onscreen menu systems for interactive television, with some discussion of caption fonts
- November 26
-
WCAG 2 activity on cognitive disability, including a November 2006 invitation to a teleconference on the subject (complete with Microsoft Word attachments, which I have HTMLified – a case of WCAG Working Group cochair Gregg Vanderheiden’s inability to produce the accessible Web content his guidelines would require)
- October 2
Appeal to Canadian government concerning 100% captioning: Apparently the only way to achieve 100% captioning and a significant amount of audio description is to file a human-rights complaint
- 1
Comments on Josélia Neves’s captioning thesis: Neves, a Portuguese researcher working in England, wrote a thesis on captioning, especially Portuguese captioning, and the thesis has a few problems
CBC News Online: Reuse of TV captions onto the Web: The original proposal for an old project to reuse TV captions on the Web. We actually made it happen for a couple of years
- September 27
Intervention in the CRTC’s review of over-the-air television (Broadcasting Notice of Public Hearing CRTC 2006-5) (2006.09.27)
- August 16
Accessibility of visual menu systems and interfaces and video on demand (VOD): Three articles from the 2002–2003 era on making visual menu systems (like on digital TV) accessible
- June 6
Response to CMP Captioning Key: A critique of the lavishly-funded Captioned Media Program’s captioning “style” guide
- May 23
- “To Hell with WCAG 2” published at A List Apart, and my own WCAG responses also published
- 5
Response posted (a mere 12,900 words) in ongoing nonsense about CBC captioning
- February 24
- Why don’t deaf people care about captioning quality? Four hypotheses (all ignored by deaf organizations I queried)
- January 30
ATAG assessment of WordPress: How well does WordPress 2.01 alpha fare against the Authoring Tool Accessibility Guidelines 1.0?
- 2005
- November 15
New study shows CBC failing deaf TV viewers: CBC Television and Newsworld are falling short of their 100%-captioning requirement, a three-year study shows
- August 29
At A List Apart: Facts and Opinions About PDF Accessibility. What if everything you thought you knew about accessible PDF was wrong?
- July 31
- Response to Canadian Association of the Deaf study on HDTV captioning, the worst captioning report I’ve ever read
- July 29
- Response to report on captioning on French CBC channels: Senator Jean-Robert Gauthier filed a complaint concerning captioning on Radio-Canada and Réseau de l’information. Radio-Canada filed a report on the topic, and I respond
- July 20
Zoom layouts: A repository of information on this accessibility techique for low-vision users
- July 12
Screen-reader usability study: In 2005, I ran a usability test of a standards-compliant E-commerce site with users of screen readers.
Results: Of two people surveyed, one could do nearly all tasks and the other could do none of them
- June 24
I filed a privacy complaint against Famous Players in 2004, and it was resolved in 2005: I prevailed on all but one count. Read all about it
- 2004
- September 3
- Best practices in online captioning: 21 chapters on captioning for Web video. Research carried out in conjunction with TILE
- June 3
- Election sites flunk standards test: Canada’s political-party sites aren’t standards-compliant and are partly inaccessible to people with disabilities
- February 17
Axxlog now has a new home
- January 1
- Added photos to Cinema Reviews.
- 2003
- December 28
Cinema reviews homepage completely revamped – and 14-film backlog cleared.
- November 5
With the permission of Jeff Hutchins, I am hosting a transcript and a set of documents from the Caption Quality Initiative conference in September 2002. You can read about the conference and its history, and plow through the 50,000-word transcript recovered from the real-time captions of that day
November 1
Digital-Web interview
- I’m back to writing articles for A List Apart
- I wrote extensive comments on WGBH’s guidelines for accessible set-top-box and DVD menu systems
- August 20
An early article, “Typography and TV Captioning,” is now online, in a raft of formats and with sequels and whatnot
- May 6
-
Intervention in over a dozen 2003 license renewals
Intervention in “Application for Exemption Under Section 55 of the Disability Discrimination Act,” something else the Australians are doing wrong
- April 19
- “Understanding Web Accessibility,” a basic introduction to the topic, published in the Journal of Volunteer Administration
- April 7
- Accessibility issues in digital rights management: A white paper of sorts on how DRM might affect captioning, audio description, subtitling, and dubbing
- Book chapters serialized
- Joe did South by Southwest, with notes
- Toronto Usability Professionals Assn. presentation
- DVDs with audio description: Listings updated, finally. I gotta give this up
- Undated in 2003
Issues in Captions, Inc. Style: A slightly-edited version of a solicited critique of Captions, Inc. captioning style. Tagged accessible PDF only, 82 K; Google cache
- Undated in 2002
-
- My book is done – published, printed, and available. Read all about Building Accessible Websites
- Intervention in license renewal of Telelatino
- Finer points in DVD access capabilities: Details so technical it’s absurd!
- Austin Powers in Goldmember: First-ever U.S. movie with Canadian-sponsored captioning and description. Read the press release
- Reading the tube: Typographic atrocities remain in full force in captioning and subtitling
- “Evidence” I gave before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on 23 April 2002. Did you know the Broadcasting Act permits unconstitutional illegal discrimination against blind and deaf Canadian television viewers?
- Behind the booth: I go behind the projection booth at a MoPix-equipped cinema
Symbolizing accessibility: With the assistance of Melanie Goux, a new and improved DVS symbol is born!
- “Flash MX: Clarifying the Concept,” on Flash accessibility, published at A List Apart
- Again quoted in Wired News: “Flash News Flash: It’s Accessible”
- axxlog: The Media Access Weblog
- How to make a film accessible
- Movie nights
Localization and accessibility: Just how important is it that captions, subtitles, dubbing, and audio descriptions match the exact vernacular, accent, or spelling used by the audience?
- Quoted at Wired News: “Amazon Access: How Accessible?”
- At Tidbits: Accessibility on the Mac: Further Glimpses of Paradise (sequel to original series)
- Symbolizing accessibility: Why is it so hard to come up with icons, symbols, or pictographs that mean “accessible”?
- Accessible cinema
- Rollouts: Basic advice for cinema owners on what you didn’t know you didn’t know
- The first launch: What happened at the début of MoPix in Canada?
- Accessible cinema reviews: I watch every accessible movie, no matter what, and tell you all about it
- Quoted in “Problems with real-time captioning” (Playback, 2001.05.28)
- DVD accessibility: The first and only compilation and explication of the issue of A.D. and DVD
- Standard techniques in audio description: Discussion document for an upcoming conference
- Qualifications & experience
- CTV’s and Global’s licenses were renewed, with requirements for captioning and audio description. See the summary
- Australian captioning colours: Simulating colour-coded captions. What works and what doesn’t?
- Typographic requirements for captioning for HDTV: An ancient presentation made at the Deaf Way conference way back in 1989 (!)
- At A List Apart: “All the Access Money Can Buy” – BMWFilms.com and accessibility
- Captioned music videos: Gateway to relevant articles (alpha, beta, gamma)
- “CTV, the CRTC, and audio description” now has its own page, offering: